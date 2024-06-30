LG Electronics adopts human rights principles

Seoul, June 30 LG Electronics, South Korea's leading consumer electronics maker, on Sunday said it has adopted human rights principles to avoid human rights violations within the company and its contracted companies.

The company, in a statement, said LG Electronics has integrated existing human rights-related rules and strengthened them in line with the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs), Yonhap news agency reported.

The human rights principles ban discrimination, harassment, forced labour, and child labour in workplaces, while stipulating violations in working hours, wages, and welfare benefits, as well as artificial intelligence ethics.

