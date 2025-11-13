LG Electronics India's Q2 profit falls 27 pc to Rs 389 crore

New Delhi, Nov 13 LG Electronics India on Thursday reported a 27.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 389 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal (Q2 FY26).

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 536 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations jumped marginally 1 per cent to Rs 6,174 crore in Q2FY26, compared to Rs 6,113.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

However, the company’s operating performance came under pressure, with EBITDA falling 28 per cent YoY to Rs 547 crore, while margins contracted by 350 basis points to 8.9 per cent.

Segment-wise, revenue from the home appliances and air solutions division slipped slightly to Rs 3,948 crore, whereas the home entertainment division registered an improvement to Rs 2,226 crore during the quarter.

Industry-wide, electronics and consumer goods companies in India faced softer demand through most of the quarter as buyers postponed purchases until late September, when the GST rate reduction on several categories — including electronic products — came into effect.

Managing Director, LG Electronics India Limited, Hong Ju Jeon, said, "H1 of 2026 presented some macroeconomic headwinds, including a cool summer, geopolitical challenges, tariffs, and forex fluctuations. Despite this, our team in India demonstrated resilient sales growth, gaining market share and maintaining stable profitability."

"This performance underscores the strength of our operational execution and the deep trust consumers place in our brand. This is a reflection of our strong fundamentals and reinforces our continued commitment to our India growth story," he added.

It was LG Electronics India’s first quarterly results since its blockbuster stock market debut on October 14, 2025.

The company’s shares had listed at a 50 per cent premium on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at Rs 1,710 per share against the IPO price of Rs 1,140, and closed the day 48 per cent higher at Rs 1,682.8.

The company’s IPO, which was open for subscription between October 7 and 9 this year, had received an overwhelming response with a 54.02 times oversubscription.

