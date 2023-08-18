LG unveils portable TV that you can carry in your car

San Francisco, Aug 18 LG has launched a new portable TV which features a 27-inch LED touchscreen, built-in battery, and much more, which can easily be carried in your car on vacation.

The 'StanbyME Go' TV is priced at $1,000, reports ZDNET.

The company is currently taking pre-orders for the StandbyME Go on its website, with the product expected to ship later this month.

Moreover, customers who order the new TV before August 27 will get a free XBoom 360 Bluetooth speaker.

The portable TV features a 27-inch LED touchscreen, built-in battery, and 20-watt speakers.

It also comes with a built-in handle for carrying, and a stand on which the screen can be raised, lowered, tilted or rotated.

The new product's battery is said to last for three hours on a full charge.

The TV runs on LG's own webOS software, and also supports AirPlay 4.

Moreover, it supports screen mirroring with both Android and iOS.

It can also be paired with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

"You'll be able to install your favourite streaming apps directly to the operating system, with no need for another streaming device. If you need a direct wired input, like for a video game console, there is a single HDMI port," the report said.

Also, the TV supports Dolby Vision video and Dolby Atmos surround sound.

According to David Park, head of HE Product Marketing at LG, the company's new screen would "make the full-scale viewing experience travel-friendly."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor