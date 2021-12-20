LG's 'first gaming laptop' to sport RTX 3080

South Korean multinational conglomerate LG has announced what it's calling its "first gaming laptop," the UltraGear 17G90Q.

According to The Verge, this 17-inch laptop is powered by a combination of an 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake H CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card and can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage

The company is no stranger to making laptops, but the focus of its previous models has generally been on office productivity rather than offering a top-of-the-line gaming experience.

The LG Gram 17 we reviewed earlier this year, for example, was a great lightweight work machine, but its lack of a beefy dedicated GPU meant it definitely wasn't a gaming machine.

LG lists two laptops on its site equipped with Nvidia GPUs, but both have the lower-powered GTX 1650. In contrast, the RTX 3080 found inside the new UltraGear 17G90Q is the fastest GPU Nvidia currently offers for laptops.

Other specs include a 1080p IPS display with a 300Hz refresh rate, a 93Wh battery, an RGB keyboard, a fingerprint sensor on the power button, and a 1080p webcam. Its casing is made from aluminium, and the laptop comes in a fetching purple-grey colour.

Although the LG UltraGear 17G90Q is meant for gaming, it's still equipped with a bevvy of physical ports. There are two USB-C ports (including one USB 4), two USB-A ports, a headphone jack, HDMI port, Ethernet, and there's even a microSD card slot for good measure. Charging is handled via a dedicated DC input.

As per The Verge, pricing for the 17G90Q is yet to be announced, but LG says it'll be announcing more details at CES on January 4th. It'll be released first in the US and South Korea starting in early 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

