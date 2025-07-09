Linda Yaccarino Steps Down as CEO of X After Two Years

Linda Yaccarino has stepped down as CEO of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Yaccarino announced her resignation in a lengthy post on the platform Wednesday. She described the role as “the opportunity of a lifetime” and thanked Musk for trusting her with the responsibility of protecting free speech and transforming X into what he called the “Everything App.”

After two incredible years, I’ve decided to step down as CEO of 𝕏.



— Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) July 9, 2025

"I’m incredibly proud of the X team - the historic business turn around we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable. We started with the critical early work necessary to prioritize the safety of our users—especially children, and to restore advertiser confidence. This team has worked relentlessly from groundbreaking innovations like Community Notes, and, soon, X Money to bringing the most iconic voices and content to the platform. Now, the best is yet to come as X enters a new chapter with @xai," she added.

"X is truly a digital town square for all voices and the world’s most powerful culture signal. We couldn’t have achieved that without the support of our users, business partners, and the most innovative team in the world. I’ll be cheering you all on as you continue to change the world. As always, I’ll see you on 𝕏," Yaccarino concluded.

Yaccarino joined X in June 2023, following Musk’s acquisition and rebranding of Twitter. A former advertising executive at NBCUniversal, she was brought in to stabilise the platform’s ad business. Her appointment came at a time when many advertisers had pulled out due to Musk’s relaxed approach to content moderation.

During her leadership, the platform focused on rebuilding advertiser trust, improving user safety with special attention to children, and launching new features such as Community Notes and X Money. Community Notes is a public fact-checking tool, while X Money is an upcoming financial services feature.