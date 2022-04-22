Lindsay Lohan announces new podcast 'The Lohdown'

Actor Lindsay Lohan has announced her new podcast series titled 'The Lohdown with Lindsay Lohan'.

Taking to her Instagram, the 35-year-old actor shared that her new podcast series is set to premiere this Tuesday.

"Excited to share my new podcast with you!" she wrote in the caption.

In a preview of the podcast, shared on her Instagram handle, the first notes of Lohan's 2004 song 'Rumors' can be heard playing before she tells listeners, "Hello, world. It's me, Lindsay Lohan, and I'm here to tell you about my brand-new podcast, The Lohdown."

"I want The Lohdown to be a place where you can get to know me -- the 100 per cent authentic me," she said adding, "Having starred in dozens of movies and TV shows, I'm usually the one being interviewed. But now it's my turn to ask all the questions, to dig deep and hear all about the fascinating and wonderful things that my guests are doing in their lives."

"The successes, the failures, the hard work and the moments in life that make you smile, I want The Lohdown on it all," Lohan said adding "as I get to talk to people from all different backgrounds: actors, musicians, entrepreneurs, producers, YouTube personalities and many more."

"I'm not here to ask surface-level questions; I'm here for the stories that hold meaning," she continued.

"I can't wait to share each and every episode with you. Please make sure you subscribe to The Lohdown wherever you get your podcasts, and you can find the show on YouTube as well, so you don't miss a single episode," Lohan concluded.

The official description of the podcast introduction obtained by People magazine reads, "Each day we live is full of promise and endless possibilities. Life shouldn't be spent worrying about the things trying to drag us down. Lindsay Lohan is here to bring you the ultimate guide to living fully on The Lohdown. She's here to share with you the things, people, places and ideas that she loves."

"From the greatest undiscovered music to the global causes that need your attention and support, she's like the big sister that you never had, or if you just need an extra sister who's ready to lend and ear to hear about your joys and your dilemmas. Each week will be filled with new and fascinating stories that span the world of entertainment to everyday makeup and beauty tips and tricks. Lindsay is living her best life and bringing you along for The Lohdown," the description continues.

Lohan announced her podcast back in October 2021, revealing on her Instagram handle that she had inked a deal with Media Company Studio 71.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Lohan will also get back in front of the camera for a Netflix holiday rom-com titled 'Falling for Christmas', slated for release this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor