LinkedIn hits 1.2 billion members; Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella highlights AI-driven growth across platforms

New Delhi, Oct 22 Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has announced that LinkedIn has now reached 1.2 billion members globally, as the professional networking platform continues to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into its core operations, including sales, hiring, and learning.

Across gaming platforms, Microsoft now has 500 million monthly active users -- underlining the company’s growing reach in both professional and entertainment ecosystems.

In his ‘Annual Letter 2025’, Nadella said the company is at the centre of a generational transformation powered by AI.

“Fifty years after our founding, Microsoft is once again at the heart of a generational moment in technology as we find ourselves in the midst of the AI platform shift,” he wrote.

Nadella said AI is reshaping every layer of technology, and Microsoft is adapting its platforms and culture to keep pace with the change.

He added that the company’s financial year saw record performance, with revenue reaching $281.7 billion, up 15 per cent, while Azure, the company’s cloud division, crossed $75 billion in annual revenue for the first time.

He highlighted that Microsoft’s Copilot family of AI tools has surpassed 100 million monthly active users, spanning work, education, and personal use.

Products like Microsoft 365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot are now helping millions of professionals and developers work faster and more efficiently, while new updates like ‘Agent Mode’ enable users to automate complex tasks with simple prompts.

On the consumer front, Nadella said Microsoft’s AI companion, ‘Copilot’, is now integrated across Bing, Edge, Windows, GroupMe, and Xbox, creating a seamless experience for users.

“We also refreshed our Copilot consumer app this year as a more natural, conversational, and personal AI companion,” he noted.

Nadella underscored that Microsoft is not only expanding its technology but also deepening its responsibility to society.

Through initiatives like *Microsoft Elevate*, the company will invest $4 billion over the next five years to bring AI education and cloud technology to schools, colleges, and non-profit organisations worldwide.

