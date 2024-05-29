LinkedIn is so 'cringe' it will make your toenails curl: Musk

New Delhi, May 29 Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday attacked Microsoft-owned largest professional network LinkedIn, saying this platform is "so cringe it will make your toenails curl", as the billionaire aims to bring job search on his X platform.

While LinkedIn has nearly 1 billion members in more than 200 countries, Musk-owned X social media platform has reached 600 million monthly active users (MAUs).

Reacting to an X user Alex Cohen who posted that "I hate LinkedIn with a passion", Musk said that "LinkedIn is so cringe it will make your toenails curl".

The brief interaction between them invited a barrage of responses from Musk's X followers.

"The biggest difference between X and LinkedIn is that people tend to be their real selves on X. On LinkedIn, too many people are posting as if HR is breathing down their necks," an X user commented.

The tech billionaire is aiming to roll out a job search feature, allowing users to find jobs directly on the X platform.

Elon Musk's AI company last year started posting job listings on its page via @XHiring in the US.

Musk has said that there were no great "social networks" right now, but he was committed to creating "at least one", as he plans to build "an everything app".

