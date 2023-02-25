Local lithium could cut EV production cost by 8-15%: Bharat New-Energy CE
By IANS | Published: February 25, 2023 06:15 PM 2023-02-25T18:15:07+5:30 2023-02-25T18:25:26+5:30
Chennai, Feb 25 The mining and supply of domestic lithium to Indian electric vehicle Disclaimer: This post has ...
Chennai, Feb 25 The mining and supply of domestic lithium to Indian electric vehicle
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app