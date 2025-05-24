Long-term outlook for FPI flows into India remains positive: Analysts

New Delhi, May 24 While short-term uncertainties may persist due to global political developments, the long-term outlook for foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows into India remains positive, analysts said on Saturday.

This will happen if corporate earnings align with current market valuations, enhancing investor confidence and justifying sustained capital inflows, said Saurabh Patwa, Head of Research and Portfolio Manager, Quest Investment Advisors.

History suggests that periods of intense FPI sell-offs are often followed by strong rebounds.

Early signs of renewed interest have emerged in recent weeks, indicating potential optimism.

“India’s position as one of the fastest-growing major economies remains a key attraction for global investors,” he mentioned.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in the midst of global trade realignments and industrial policy shifts, India is increasingly positioned to function as a "connector country" that can become a key intermediary in sectors such as technology, digital services, and pharmaceuticals.

As per IMF projections, India is projected to remain the fastest-growing major economy and is likely to surpass Japan this year to become the world's fourth-largest economy.

According to market experts, despite heavy FII selling over the past few days, the Indian market showed resilience, supported by strong buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and retail participants, reflecting continued confidence in India’s long-term growth prospects.

FPI flows in India have seen significant outflows in recent quarters, primarily driven by weak corporate earnings, and a slowdown in urban consumption.

These domestic concerns were compounded by global headwinds, including fears of a slowdown due to potential policy changes, such as tariffs from US President Donald Trump administration, impacted global currencies, bond markets and delayed decision making by large global corporations.

Going forward, notwithstanding the daunting challenges on the horizon, India stands well-positioned to navigate the ongoing global headwinds with confidence, ready to harness emerging opportunities and consolidate its role as a key driver of global growth, said the RBI in its latest bulletin.

