Look forward to expanding our collaboration with Adani Group: Qualcomm CEO

New Delhi, March 12 The President and CEO of chip-maker Qualcomm, Cristiano Amon, said on Tuesday that he looks forward to expanding the company's collaboration with the Adani Group.

Amon on Monday met Adani Group Founder and Chairman Gautam Adani and had a detailed discussion around semiconductors, AI, mobility, and edge appliances.

“It was great to see you, @gautam_adani. Thank you for the strategic discussion,” Amon posted on X.

He also said that Qualcomm is committed to supporting “India's digital transformation”.

“We're very excited about the opportunities ahead. We look forward to expanding our collaboration with @AdaniOnline,” the Qualcomm CEO added.

Earlier, Gautam Adani said that it was a great meeting he had with the Qualcomm CEO and his leaders.

“Inspiring to hear his vision for semiconductors, AI, mobility, edge appliances, and much more across different markets,” said the Adani Group Founder.

“Exciting to hear about his plans and commitment to India's potential,” Gautam Adani added.

India has embarked on its ambitious semiconductor journey with the scheduled foundation stone laying ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for three new semiconductor projects worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore, including two from the Tata Group.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor