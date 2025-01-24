Lose weight, cut chronic disease risk with new 'non-industrialised' style diet

New Delhi, Jan 24 A novel diet that mimics traditional eating habits created by using non-industrialised style food can be key to reducing the risk of several chronic diseases, while also helping lose weight.

Industrialised diets -- high in processed foods and low in fibre -- have contributed to a substantial rise in chronic diseases like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

The new diet titled "NiMe" (Non-industrialised Microbiome Restore) diet is inspired by the eating habits of non-industrialised societies.

It consists of plant-based focus, but is not vegetarian. It is primarily made up of vegetables, legumes, and other whole-plant foods. It also incudes one small serving of animal protein per day (salmon, chicken, or pork) with no dairy, beef, or wheat.

The international study led by Irish researchers showed that the NiMe diet enhanced short-term persistence of L. reuteri -- a beneficial bacterium prevalent in the gut of people with traditional eating habits.

"Industrialisation has drastically impacted our gut microbiome, likely increasing the risk of chronic diseases," said Professor Jens Walter, scientist at the University College Cork in Ireland.

The NiMe diet is also very low in processed foods that are high in sugar and saturated fat, and is fibre-rich. The fibre content was 22 grams per 1,000 calories -- exceeding current dietary recommendations.

In a strictly controlled human trial, the team found that the new diet led to significant metabolic and immunological improvements in a human intervention study.

In just three weeks, the diet promoted weight loss; decreased bad cholesterol by 17 per cent; reduced blood sugar by 6 per cent; and reduced C-reactive Protein (a marker of inflammation and heart disease) by 14 per cent, revealed the results published in the journal Cell.

These improvements were linked to beneficial changes in the participants' gut microbiome.

Moreover, the NiMe diet also improved microbiome features damaged by industrialisation, such as reducing pro-inflammatory bacteria and bacterial genes that degrade the mucus layer in the gut.

Notably, the participants also lost weight, although they did not consume fewer calories.

The study shows that targetting the gut microbiome through specific diets can help improve health and reduce disease risk.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor