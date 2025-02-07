Love or a trap? Cyber Police warns against romance scams this Valentine's Week

Ranchi, Feb 7 As Valentine's Week starts with promises of love, roses, and heartfelt commitments, cybercriminals are also gearing up to exploit emotions for financial fraud.

Amidst the celebration of romance, authorities are stepping up efforts to protect people from falling victim to "romance scams."

To counter these digital deceptions, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Union Home Ministry, has launched a special awareness campaign on social media, running parallel to Valentine's Week.

Using the hashtag #RomanceScamPreventionWeek, officials are spreading crucial information to help people identify and avoid online scams disguised as love.

The Jharkhand Police has also joined the initiative, posting alerts on its official social media handles. One of the campaign’s eye-catching posters, shared on the I4C X handle, poses a thought-provoking question: "What will you do if your online sweetheart asks you for money?"

The post further warns: "This romance season, don’t get duped in the name of love! Join Cyber Dost in Romance Scam Prevention Week and learn how to outsmart scammers."

Authorities are urging people to stay vigilant and report fraud immediately by calling 1930 or lodging a complaint at cybercrime.gov.in.

A cyber police officer in Ranchi highlighted a recent case where a woman fell prey to a romance scam. She met a man through a matrimonial site, exchanged numbers, and began building a connection. The man planned a visit to Ranchi, but just before their meeting, he claimed he was detained at Delhi airport and needed urgent financial help. Believing his story, she transferred Rs 7 lakh -- only to realise later that his profile had vanished without a trace.

With online romance on the rise, the cyber police's message is clear -- Trust your heart, but verify with your mind. Don't let emotions cloud your judgment -- because in the digital world, not every love story is real.

