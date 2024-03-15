L&T Technology Services bags Rs 800 crore cybersecurity programme in Maharashtra

New Delhi, March 15 L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) on Friday announced that it has won a first-of-its-kind cybersecurity programme in India worth around $100 million (about Rs 800 crore) from the Maharashtra state cyber department.

LTTS said that it will establish an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)-driven cybersecurity and digital threat analytics centre in the state, enhancing citizen cyber safety and awareness.

"It is an opportunity to leverage our experience in setting up over 25 command centres and recognising the growing criticality of cybersecurity and the need to invest in advanced digital safeguard platforms and tools for the benefit of the larger society," said Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director of LTTS.

In this initiative, LTTS, in consortium with KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services as forensics partner, will provide advanced cyber security solutions for the state.

The programme will also have a central emergency response team (CERT) to deal with incident response and investigation based on advanced cyber threat intelligence and analytics.

"Collaborating with Maharashtra state cyber department and LTTS as a forensic services partner is a matter of pride for KPMG and it showcases our shared commitment to public safety by providing advanced cyber security solutions to counter cyber threats," said Yezdi Nagporewalla, CEO, KPMG in India.

LTTS is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro and has a customer base that includes 69 'Fortune 500' companies and 57 of the world's top engineering research and development (ER&D) firms.

