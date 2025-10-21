LTIMindtree's Whole-Time Director, President Nachiket Deshpande resigns

New Delhi, Oct 21 LTIMindTree's Whole-Time Director and President, Nachiket Deshpande, has resigned from his position, the IT company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Deshpande would be relieved from his duties as of October 31, it said.

"We hereby inform you that Nachiket Deshpande has resigned from the position of Whole-time Director and President, to explore new opportunities beyond LTIMindtree. He would be relieved from his duties after the end of office hours on October 31, 2025," the firm said in the exchange filing.

The company said that Deshpande has been a valued member of the erstwhile LTI Board and presently the LTIMindtree Board since 2019, making a significant contribution to the company’s strategic direction and growth.

"I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Nachiket for the remarkable impact he has made during his long tenure at LTIMindtree. His leadership and unwavering commitment have been pivotal in shaping the foundaƟon for the next phase of growth for LTIMindtree," LTIMindtree Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan said.

Deshpande said that the past years have been an incredible journey for him, rich with opportunities to grow, learn, and contribute meaningfully to this remarkable organisation.

"It has been a privilege to work closely and learn from Chairman SNS, board members and my esteemed colleagues,” he added.

Earlier last week, the IT service provider reported a net profit for the second quarter of the current fiscal (Q2 FY26) at Rs 1,381.2 crore, up 10 per cent year-on-year.

In the same quarter last year (Q2 FY26), it reported a net profit of Rs 1,251.6 crore. Additionally, the company's profit increased by 10 per cent from Rs 1,254.6 crore to QoQ.

Its operating revenue for the quarter was Rs 10,694.7 crore, up nearly 5 per cent QoQ from Rs 10,232.7 crore and more than 9 per cent YoY from Rs 9,731.8 crore.

The multinational IT company set October 24 as the record date for its interim dividend, which will pay out Rs 22 per share to its shareholders.

