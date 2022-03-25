macOS Monterey 12.3 causing game controller issues

New Delhi, March 25 Apple recently updated macOS Monterey to version 12.3 on and since then a number of users have reported game controller failures.

There are multiple reports across the Apple Developer Forums, and also Reddit, with users recounting differing degrees of problems, reports AppleInsider.

macOS 12.3 is causing problems with external displays. Some people are getting No Signal alerts on their monitors when trying to connect them to their Macs through USB-C.

"My DualSense controller does nothing when paired over Bluetooth after updating," writes Reddit user cultoftheilluminai. "The web APIs seem to work fine, my controller works fine when testing on https://gamepad-tester.com/ for instance. Looks like the lower level macOS APIs are broken."

Not all users appear to be affected, as some people have said that their controllers are operating as expected.

"Installed Monterey 12.3 yesterday and now I'm getting no signal from my monitor via USB C anyone had a similar issue," a user said in a tweet.

"Macbook Pro question: Anyone upgraded to Monterey 12.3 and found their external monitor keeps turning on and off," another user added.

Apple has yet to comment publicly on this issue.

