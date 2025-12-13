Maha CM announces relocation of high-frequency radar centres

Mumbai, Dec 13 Chief Minister Devendr Fadnavis, on Saturday, ahead of the ensuing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, announced relocation of high-frequency radar centres located at Dahisar and Juhu to enable the redevelopment of buildings in these areas.

“There are High-Frequency Radar Centres located at Dahisar and Juhu. Redevelopment of buildings in the areas surrounding these radar centres is currently impossible due to height restrictions imposed by the centres. To resolve this, the government has decided to relocate these High-Frequency Radar Centres to other technically suitable locations," he said.

CM Fadnavis stated that the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) have agreed to relocate the Dahisar radar to Gorai.

"The Government of Maharashtra has expressed its readiness to bear the cost of this relocation and provide the alternate land to the Government of India. The land in Gorai will be transferred to the Government of India free of cost. In return, the AAI will utilise 60% of its land in Dahisar for a public garden," he added.

“Maharashtra government has suggested an alternate site for the Juhu radar to the technical team of the Airport Authority of India (AAI). The AAI technical team has been invited to inspect this site. A high-level technical committee has been formed by the Government of Maharashtra and the AAI to study the technical feasibility of relocating the high-frequency radar centre at Juhu. Once this technical study is completed and the alternate location is selected, the process for approving the relocation of the Juhu High-Frequency Radar Centre will commence, easing the redevelopment of buildings in the Dahisar and Juhu (D.N. Nagar) areas,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the relocation of these radar centres will open the way for the redevelopment and reconstruction of buildings in the Dahisar and Juhu (D.N. Nagar) areas.

CM’s statement comes especially on days after the deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, with an eye on BMC elections, announced in the state assembly made pagadi free through a separate set of rules for the proper and fair redevelopment of old buildings under the Pagadi system (a form of tenancy), which is claimed to benefit over 19,000 such buildings.

Further, he announced to grant "amnesty" to buildings without an Occupancy Certificate (OC), redevelop chawls on mill lands and housing for police. There are reportedly 20,000 OC-less buildings in Mumbai.

