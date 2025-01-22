Maha Kumbh 2025 drives visa application growth for spiritual travel in India

New Delhi, Jan 22 There has been a stupendous rise in inbound travel for spiritual purposes in India, primarily driven by Maha Kumbh 2025, a report showed on Wednesday.

Visa processing platform Atlys has witnessed a 21.4 per cent increase in inbound travel to the country for spiritual purposes.

The surge in applications is largely driven by travellers from the UK and the US, underscoring the global interest in India's spiritual offerings.

The data revealed that nearly 48 per cent of all spiritual travel visa applications are linked to major events and pilgrimages like the Maha Kumbh.

As per data, group inbound travel applications have surged 35 per cent, reflecting a growing preference for communal spiritual experiences.

The sacred trinity of Varanasi, Rishikesh and Haridwar continues to dominate destination preferences.

While spiritual travel was once predominantly associated with older generations, millennials now lead the trend, with 66 per cent of this segment being women - indicating a broader move toward female-led spiritual exploration, said the report.

Over the past decade, global interest in spiritual tourism has steadily risen, positioning India at the forefront with its rich spiritual heritage and diverse cultural tapestry.

"India's spiritual legacy has always captured global attention, but we're now seeing an embrace of these sacred journeys by travellers seeking both adventure and self-discovery," said Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO of Atlys.

The Maha Kumbh and similar festivals are no longer just for traditional pilgrims; they're appealing to a broader audience looking for meaningful experiences.

The Maha Kumbh, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, is currently underway and is set to attract more than 40 crore million pilgrims.

More than 9.24 crore devotees have taken the sacred bath ('Amrit Snan') in Triveni Sangam, according to the latest data estimation by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Meanwhile, around 43.18 lakh devotees visited the Maha Kumbh Nagar on Tuesday (January 21).

