Mahindra wins deal to manufacture fuselage of Airbus H125 helicopters

New Delhi, Aug 28 Airbus Helicopters has awarded a contract to Mahindra Aerostructures Pvt Ltd. (MASPL) to manufacture the main fuselage of its H125 helicopter, marking a strengthening of the collaboration between the two companies and the government’s 'Make in India' drive.

Work on the project will begin immediately at the MASPL factory in Bengaluru, with the first fuselage delivery scheduled for 2027.

"This new contract with Mahindra Aerostructures is a testament to the strong capabilities of our partners in India and our shared vision for the country's aerospace sector," Airbus India and South Asia President and MD Jurgen Westermeier said.

The new contract awarded to the Mahindra Group comes close on the heels of the Airbus H130 helicopter fuselage manufacturing deal won by the Indian company in April this year.

"This significant H125 work package, along with our existing H130 partnership and the under-construction H125 FAL, demonstrates our confidence in India as a critical hub for global aerospace manufacturing. We are not just building helicopters in India; we are building an entire ecosystem that will contribute to developing and maturing the rotorcraft market in India," Westermeier added.

"We are delighted to partner with Airbus on its 'Make in India' plans. This contract strengthens our long-term partnership and reflects Mahindra Group and Airbus's role in building India's aerospace ecosystem. At Mahindra, we are committed to supporting the government's 'Make in India' initiative and look forward to deepening our collaboration with Airbus," Mahindra's Group CEO and MD Anish Shah said.

The production contracts for the H125 and H130 aerostructures to MASPL firmly integrate India into Airbus Helicopters' global value chain, strengthening the country's 'Make in India' initiative. Airbus currently procures components and services worth $1.4 billion annually from India, a figure that highlights not only the volume but also the increasing value and complexity of the work being performed.

According to an Airbus statement, the decision to award this contract to MASPL complements Airbus's wider strategy in India, which includes the establishment of two Final Assembly Lines for the H125 helicopter as well as the C295 military aircraft, both with Tata Advanced Systems Limited.

These two initiatives aim to build a comprehensive, end-to-end aerospace ecosystem that includes local design, manufacturing, assembly, maintenance and training, the statement added.

