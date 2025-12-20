‘Make in India’ booster: Electronics exports rise about 38 pc in April-Nov

New Delhi, Dec 20 In a booster for the ‘Make in India’ and production-linked incentive (PLI) initiatives, electronics exports rose about 38 per cent (year-on-year) in the April-November period this fiscal (FY26), led by smartphones, according to official figures.

The electronics exports reached $31 billion in eight months this financial years. Apple alone exported iPhones worth nearly $14 billion — more than 45 per cent of the total exports value of electronic items.

Last month, a company filing showed that Apple India posted a record high domestic sales of $9 billion in FY25, and one in every five iPhones made globally in FY25 was manufactured/assembled in India. The company's manufacturing in India contributed 12 per cent of Apple’s global production value.

Electronics production has increased sharply from about Rs 1.9 lakh crore in 2014-15 to around Rs 11.3 lakh crore in 2024–25. Electronics exports have also risen from Rs 38,000 crore to more than Rs 3.27 lakh crore during the same period, as per the government data.

India had only two mobile phone manufacturing units in 2014-15, which has now increased to around 300 units. Mobile phone production has grown from Rs 18,000 crore to Rs 5.45 lakh crore, while exports have surged from Rs 1,500 crore to nearly Rs 2 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, the Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0), located in 10 states with projected investments of Rs 1,46,846 crore, have estimated to generate about 1.80 lakh jobs.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha this week that so far, 11 EMC and 2 CFC (common facility centre) projects have been approved. These cover an area of 4,399.68 acres with project cost of Rs 5,226.49 crore, including Central financial assistance of Rs 2,492.74 crore, the minister informed.

An investment commitment of Rs 1,13,000 crore has already been received from 123 land allottees (manufacturers) in the approved EMCs. Out of this, nine units have started production and grounded an investment of Rs 12,569.69 crore with employment generation of 13,680 jobs, said the minister.

