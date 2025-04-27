'Make in India for global scale': Vaishnaw as reports suggest Apple may expand production in India

New Delhi, April 27 Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said on Sunday that India is now achieving "Make in India" at a global scale, as reports suggest that tech giant Apple may shift the entire assembly of iPhones meant for the US to India by next year.

Vaishnaw shared a newspaper clip on social media platform X with the caption "'Make in India' for global scale," highlighting the country's growing strength in global manufacturing.

According to a report by Financial Times, tech giant Apple is planning to shift the entire assembly of iPhones meant for the US to India by next year.

This would be a major step in Apple's global manufacturing strategy as the company looks to reduce its dependence on China.

However, the final decision will depend on how fast India can strengthen its supply chain and how the ongoing trade talks between China and the US unfold.

The report mentioned that US President Donald Trump had also been pressuring Apple to move its production out of China due to trade tensions.

Trump recently confirmed that discussions on tariffs with China are still continuing.

Meanwhile, Apple's contract manufacturers in India are already scaling up their operations.

Foxconn's new plant in Bengaluru is expected to become operational this month and could produce up to 20 million iPhones at full capacity.

Apple's manufacturing strength in India is already impressive.

In the past year, iPhones worth $22 billion were assembled in India, with Tamil Nadu-based Foxconn contributing nearly 50 per cent of Apple's exports.

Exports from Foxconn's factory have jumped more than 40 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Today, India accounts for nearly 20 per cent of Apple's total iPhone production worldwide, showing how important the country has become for the brand's global plans.

The Indian market is also witnessing strong growth for Apple.

In the first quarter of 2025 alone, more than three million iPhones were shipped from India -- a new record.

This rising demand has been supported by affordability schemes such as no-cost EMIs, cashback offers, and discounts through online shopping platforms.

Experts believe Apple could maintain a steady annual growth rate of 10 to 15 per cent in India this year.

