Make your Diwali #TechSeSmartDilSeSmart with Xiaomi bundle offers, festive deals

New Delhi, Oct 10 Global technology brand Xiaomi on Tuesday announced a new campaign #TechSeSmartDilSeSmart with exciting bundle offers and festive deals amid the ongoing festive season.

Adding to the festive cheer, #TechSeSmartDilSeSmart bundle allows you to buy four Xiaomi products, usually worth Rs 33,696, for Rs 19,999.

This includes Redmi Buds 4 Active, Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Watch 3 Active, and MI Pocket Power Bank Pro, available exclusively on mi.com.

Running concurrently with the Great Indian Shopping Festival on Amazon.in; Big Billion Day sale, Flipkart.com and mi.com, the #TechSeSmartDilSeSmart celebration will enable users to start their shopping early and enjoy greater savings.

“At Xiaomi, we believe in technology that is not just smart but also heartfelt. Our 'Tech Se Smart, Dil Se Smart' campaign encapsulates never seen before festive offers, promising to make your festivities smarter and more connected,” the company said.

Whether you're looking for the perfect gift or treating yourself to a new smartphone, the Redmi Note 12 5G is the ideal choice. Experience breathtaking visuals with the Redmi Note 12 5G's stunning 120Hz Super AMOLED display. Upgrade to the Redmi Note 12 5G today and enjoy a superior display experience like never before!

Redmi Note 12 5G which was launched at Rs 19,999 is now available at an incredible festive price of just Rs 13,999 at Amazon, Flipkart and mi.com.

“Don't miss this chance to elevate your photography game with the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, now at an incredible price! Enjoy sharper and more stable photos and videos with the enhanced Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) this festive season,” the company announced.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G which was launched at Rs 27,999 is now available at an incredible festive price of just Rs 17,999 at Flipkart and mi.com.

“Don't miss this chance to grab the Redmi Buds 4 Active. Available in black and white colours, enjoy music non-stop with an impressive 30-hour playback time,” said Xiaomi.

Redmi Buds 4 Active which was launched at Rs 2,999 is now available at an incredible festive price of just Rs 999 at Amazon, Flipkart and mi.com.

Redmi Smart Fire TV 43, the ultimate upgrade for a festive cricket World Cup experience with the latest Fire TV, is now available in 108 cm (43).

Launched at Rs 42,999, Redmi Smart Fire TV 43 is now available at an incredible festive price of Rs 19,999 on Amazon and mi.com.

"Make your festive preparations hassle-free with the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro. Experience the next-gen cleaning with powerful sweeping and mopping capabilities,” the company said.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro which was launched at Rs 39,999 is available at a special price of just Rs 23,999 on Amazon and mi.com.

