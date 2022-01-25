MakeMyTrip Founder Deep Kalra moves into chief mentor role

New Delhi, Jan 25 MakeMyTrip Founder and Chairman Deep Kalra is moving to a chief mentor's role, 21 years after founding the startup.

Kalra has been the Group Executive Chairman of MakeMyTrip since February 11, 2020.

According to an SEC filing, the company said: "In his new role as Group Chairman and Chief Mentor effective April 1, 2022, which was approved by the board of directors of MakeMyTrip, Deep Kalra will devote his time in providing mentorship to MakeMyTrip's leadership team, as well as continuing to pursue strategic initiatives such as product innovation and expansion."

Rajesh Magow as Group Chief Executive Officer will continue to focus on driving the next phase of growth for MakeMyTrip.

Under Kalra, MakeMyTrip made a successful listing on Nasdaq in 2010. Kalra is also a founding member of Ashoka University.

