Mauritius IT Minister lauds India’s C-DOT lab, urges deeper bilateral collaboration

New Delhi, Sep 20 Mauritius’s Minister for Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, Dr. Avinash Ramtohul, who visited the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) here, has urged the need for deeper collaboration between the two countries in emergency alerting and telecom innovation, the Ministry of Communications said.

The minister commended the centre's disaster-management and cybersecurity initiatives. Ramtohul assessed C-DOT’s Early Warning System and Cell Broadcast solution and commented on its implementation nationwide to notify citizens, including fishing communities, of impending natural hazards.

C-DOT’s cybersecurity stack includes a real-time Security Operations Centre, Quantum Key Distribution, Post-Quantum Cryptography, and SAMVAD-a, a secure chat and calling application, the Ministry said.

C-DOT CEO Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay introduced the Mauritius delegation to diverse telecom product portfolios/solutions in the areas of key applications such as Disaster management solution using ITU CAP protocol and Cell Broadcast solution.

The CEO also demonstrated new telecom innovations, including 4G and 5G core and RAN networks, switching and routing platforms.

“The solution is highly beneficial and would help in saving the lives of citizens, including the fishermen community. This engagement has set the stage for deeper, forward-looking collaboration in emergency alerting and telecom innovation," Ramtohul said.

He also appreciated the R&D efforts of C-DOT’s research community and stressed the need for a larger collaboration for the development of futuristic and cutting-edge telecom solutions for mutual benefits.

C-DOT, the R&D arm of the Department of Telecommunications, has led India's rural connectivity efforts and is currently exploring 6G use cases, the Ministry noted.

Over the past four decades, C-DoT has been at the forefront of India’s telecom revolution -- bringing connectivity to rural areas, powering the ambitious BharatNet (NOFN) project, and delivering cutting-edge solutions in cyber security, disaster management, 4G/5G, next generation networks, AI, Network Management Systems, IoT/M2M applications, among others.

