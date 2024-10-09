MediaTek unveils Dimensity 9400 chip for latest AI experiences

New Delhi, Oct 9 Chip-maker MediaTek on Wednesday launched Dimensity 9400, the new flagship smartphone chipset optimised for edge-AI applications, immersive gaming, incredible photography and more.

The first smartphones powered by the Dimensity 9400 chip will be available in the market, starting in Q4, said the company.

The Dimensity 9400, the fourth and latest in MediaTek’s flagship mobile SoC lineup, offers a boost in performance with its second-generation ‘All Big Core’ design built on Arm’s v9.2 CPU architecture, combined with the most advanced GPU and NPU for extreme performance in a super power-efficient design.

Joe Chen, President at MediaTek, said the new chip will continue furthering “our mission to be the enablers of AI, supporting powerful applications that anticipate users’ needs and adapt to their preferences, while also fueling generative AI technology with on-device LoRA training and video generation”.

The Dimensity 9400 offers 35 per cent faster single-core performance and 28 per cent faster multi-core performance compared to MediaTek’s previous generation flagship chipset, the Dimensity 9300.

According to the company, built on TSMC’s second-generation 3nm process, the Dimensity 9400 is up to 40 per cent more power-efficient than its predecessor, allowing users to enjoy longer battery life.

“As the fourth-generation flagship chipset, the Dimensity 9400 continues to build on our momentum of steady growth in market share, and MediaTek’s legacy of delivering flagship performance in the most efficient design for the best user experiences,” Chen added.

To allow users to take advantage of the latest generative AI applications, the Dimensity 9400 offers up to 80 per cent faster large language model (LLM) prompt performance while also being up to 35 per cent more power efficient than the Dimensity 9300.

The company said it is working with developers to offer a unified interface between AI agents, third-party APKs, and models that efficiently run both edge AI and cloud services.

