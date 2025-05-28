MedPlus Health's operational revenue down 3.3 pc sequentially in Q4

Mumbai, May 28 Retail pharmacy chain MedPlus Health Services has reported revenue from operations declining 3.32 per cent sequentially to Rs 1,509.6 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 1,561.4 crore in Q3 last fiscal.

Similarly, total income fell by 3.08 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,525.4 crore in the same period, according to its stock exchange filing.

However, the Hyderabad-based medical laboratory company reported a 12.01 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 51.3 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, compared to Rs 45.8 crore in the previous quarter.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, MedPlus showed strong performance. Net profit surged 53.7 per cent from Rs 33.5 crore in Q4 FY24, while revenue from operations grew by 1.3 per cent over the same quarter last year (Q4 FY24).

Profit before tax (PBT) nearly doubled, rising 91.1 per cent YoY to Rs 61.12 crore in the quarter ended March 31.

The company's operating EBITDA also saw robust improvement, climbing 38.2 per cent YoY to Rs 80.33 crore in Q4, from Rs 58.13 crore in year-ago period.

The operating EBITDA margin improved to 5.3 per cent, compared to 3.9 per cent a year ago.

During the quarter, MedPlus added 100 new stores, taking the total store count to 4,712 as of March 31, the company said in its regulatory filing.

For the full financial year FY25, MedPlus recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 150.32 crore, marking a sharp 129.6 per cent increase over FY24.

Annual revenue from operations also grew by 9.1 per cent to Rs 6,136.05 crore.

In other developments, the company’s board approved the appointment of Subrahmanyam Sharma Tatapudi as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective 27 May 2025. He previously served as Deputy CTO.

MedPlus Health Services is a pharmacy retail company in India with presence both online and offline. Its business spans retail and wholesale operations, import and distribution, private-label manufacturing, and diagnostic services.

