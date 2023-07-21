Meet Mona Mona, the Google AI/ML Specialist Empowering Businesses and Future AI Specialists

Amidst a tech revolution, with AI/ML reshaping industries globally, a pioneering woman spearheads the charge into AI/ML and cloud computing's future. She is Mona, a Google AI/ML Specialist, whose passion for AI and her desire to democratize its adoption has made her a sought-after expert, prolific author, and mentor to aspiring AI specialists. Currently, she is working on Google Generative AI and has contributed to create first ever workshop by google cloud to evangelize Generative AI with Google Cloud. With over a decade of experience in software design, development, and integration, her journey began in India, where she pursued Computer Science studies. Seeing AI's vast prospects, she pursued opportunities in the US, completing her master's in Computer Information Systems at Georgia State University in 2017.

Mona's career took off at Amazon, where she started as an Associate Solutions Architect in the Tech U program, nurturing young talents to become Enterprise Cloud Architect. Driven by her passion for AI/ML, she later transitioned into an AI/ML Solution Architect role, guiding customers to adopt machine learning solutions within a flexible and resilient cloud architecture. During her journey, she embraced mentorship, sharing knowledge and expertise generously with others. She developed courses for AWS AI/ML Certification Speciality Exam Readiness and authored the book "Natural Language Processing with AWS AI Services," helping future AI specialists succeed in their endeavours with a unique low code no code technology offering.

In November 2021, Google recognized her prowess and hired her as an AI/ML Specialist. In her current role, she delves into developing computers' ability to understand natural language, paving the way for automation in various tasks. Mona's desire to spread knowledge and evangelize AI technologies led her to become an avid blogger and writer. With a keen understanding of the need for accessible materials, she authored 17 blog posts, technical articles on diverse topics, and her soon-to-be-published book, "Google Cloud Certified Professional Machine Learning Study Guide."

From presenting the RAD Lab platform, a cloud environment with DeepMind's AlphaFold module, to leading workshops on NLP and intelligent document processing, Mona has left a lasting impact on her audience. Beyond her professional achievements, she remains committed to empowering the next generation of female STEM workers. Through SWE involvement, she mentors graduates, inspiring AI and cloud computing careers.

With her heart still connected to India, she co-founded and led Koshish KKDK, an NGO focused on educating underprivileged children during her undergraduate years. She served as its Treasurer and Finance Head, ensuring that the programs positively impacted as many children as possible. As Mona continues to push the boundaries of AI/ML and cloud computing, she envisions a world where the limitless potential of the cloud enables the widespread adoption of AI, transforming businesses and society at large. Through her guidance, writing, and mentorship, she aims to empower others to embrace the power of AI and contribute to a better and more innovative future.