MeitY's CoE Noida announces 'designed in India' bluetooth speaker

New Delhi, Feb 16 The Centre of Excellence (CoE) for electronic system design and manufacturing, under the IT Ministry, on Friday announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind prototype bluetooth speaker enabled with HD Radio for the Indian market.

The Indian bluetooth speaker market is experiencing robust growth, exceeding 30 per cent annually and domestic brands like boAt and Noise are already global leaders.

Housed at the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) Noida, the CoE collaborated with US-based Xperi Inc, owner of HD Radio, and the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) to develop the cutting-edge speaker tailored to Indian consumer preferences.

"At a nascent stage in India, the HD Radio broadcast system has been tested in New Delhi. We are now eagerly awaiting government guidelines to facilitate trials and pave the way for commercialisation," said Ramashish Ray, CEO of CoE Noida.

The HD Radio technology enables simulcasting of an existing analogue radio station in a digital format with less noise and additional text information.

Ashruf El-Dinary, Senior Vice President, Digital Platforms at Xperi Inc., said that "our work with CoE Noida demonstrates the potential of Indian enterprises to develop innovative technology and meet the unique demands of the local market".

The Indian mobile accessories market, valued at nearly $3 billion, primarily still relies on imported components and limited intellectual property creation.

The CoE Noida is spearheaded by the ICEA in partnership with MeitY and the Uttar Pradesh government.

