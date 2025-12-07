Mentorship to shape India’s next generation of startups from smaller towns: Minister

New Delhi, Dec 7 India has moved decisively from a situation of limited access to science education to a stage where opportunities are increasingly “democratised”, allowing talent from smaller towns and modest backgrounds to aspire for entrepreneurship, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

He underlined that mentorship, and not funding alone, will shape the next generation of StartUps. The minister emphasised the need for stronger mentorship, greater risk-taking in research and early handholding of young innovators, as he interacted with entrepreneurs and students at the India International Science Festival (IISF) here.

Speaking during a panel discussion, Dr Singh said the government’s focus has shifted from mere policy intent to building supportive ecosystems that connect ideas to markets.

He pointed out that sustained efforts under the science and technology ministries have helped create structured platforms such as BIRAC, national missions and sector-specific programmes, which link startups with funding, industry partners and mentoring.

Emphasising that innovation inevitably involves failure, he said India must learn to recognise and accept risk in research and development if startups are to scale and compete globally.

The minister highlighted how advances in science have transformed everyday life in India, citing progress in healthcare technologies and biotechnology that were once accessible only abroad. Drawing a wider parallel, he said the country today is not merely adopting global technologies but is increasingly contributing original solutions across sectors, from life sciences to digital platforms.

Dr Singh also stressed the importance of clarity of purpose and aptitude before launching a startup. He said mentoring at an early stage was crucial to help young innovators understand their strengths, refine ideas and avoid common pitfalls.

Referring to government initiatives, he noted that programmes aimed at students, particularly girls, are being expanded to identify talent early and provide structured guidance.

The government has been steadily moving towards deregulation, de-licensing and decriminalisation to ease the burden on entrepreneurs. He said these reforms are intended to allow startups to focus on innovation rather than compliance, while ensuring accountability.

