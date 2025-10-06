Mercedes-Benz India achieves record sales in September, rising 36 pc YoY

New Delhi, Oct 6 Mercedes-Benz India, a subsidiary of German automaker Mercedes-Benz, reported its highest monthly sales in September, marking a 36 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Overwhelming customer response to the GST 2.0 reforms and festive demand drove this surge, with over 2,500 cars sold in just nine days.

The company also recorded its best-ever results for the quarter, reporting second-quarter sales of 5,119 units and total volumes of 9,357 units from April to September, reflecting a year-on-year increase of approximately 4 per cent.

Mercedes-Benz India said that the Long Wheelbase E-Class sedan and SUVs — GLC, GLE, GLS, and G63 AMG — achieved their highest monthly sales ever.

“Mercedes-Benz clocked its best-ever September sales owing to an overwhelming customer response following the GST 2.0 reforms, culminating in the pent-up demand. Our attractive new portfolio and innovative financial programmes resulted in overwhelming demand for Mercedes-Benz cars," said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

“The reduction in the GST rates has certainly improved customer sentiment with its appropriate timing, as car prices are increasing owing to macro-economic challenges like adverse forex movement, rising operational costs, etc,” he added.

The luxury segment, comprising GLS, S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and AMG G63, represented 25 per cent penetration this quarter, marking a 12 per cent growth compared to the previous year.

Battery-Electric Vehicles (BEVs) increased their market share, accounting for approximately 8 per cent of sales. The BEV portfolio grew by 10 per cent with the highest ever sales for the EQS SUV, the release noted.

LWB E-Class is the highest-selling luxury car in India, with a 47 per cent y-o-y growth for the luxury sedan in the Q2 FY 25-26 period, the company claimed. The German automaker's ‘Made in India’ SUV range comprises the GLA, GLC, GLE, and GLS range of luxury SUVs

