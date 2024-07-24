Meta AI now available in Hindi, unveils largest and most capable open-source model

New Delhi, July 24 Tech giant Meta on Wednesday announced that its artificial intelligence assistant Meta AI is now available in seven new languages including Hindi, and has become more creative and smarter.

Besides Hindi and Hindi-romanised script, Meta AI is now available in other languages such as French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Users can interact with Meta AI across WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook in these new languages. The company said it will soon add more languages.

The company, led by Mark Zuckerberg, also introduced new creative tools to make it easier to help users turn their ideas and imagination into images.

In addition, for the first time, it has been added to seven new countries in Latin America.

"We're expanding access to Meta AI -- the assistant in our apps and devices -- and introducing new features to help you with answers, ideas, and inspiration. Meta AI is now available in 22 countries, with the newest today in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Cameroon," the company said in a statement.

The tech giant Meta also unveiled the Llama 3.1 AI model with 405B parameters. It is the largest and most capable open-source AI model.

"Llama 405B's improved reasoning capabilities make it possible for Meta AI to understand and answer your more complex questions, especially on the topics of maths and coding," the company said.

The AI model "can get help on your maths homework, write code faster with debugging support and optimisation suggestions, and master complex technical and scientific concepts with expert instruction", it added.

The company noted that Meta AI will also be available on "Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses" from next month on Meta Quest in the US and Canada in experimental mode.

The AI assistant is currently helping users "from tackling how-to tasks and answering questions to providing inspiration and guidance".

With its upcoming "Imagine me" feature, set to be released in beta version in the US, users can envision themselves as a superhero, a rockstar, or a professional athlete.

The feature can create images based on a photo and a prompt like 'magine me surfing' or 'Imagine me on a beach vacation'.

With new creative editing capabilities added to the AI assistant, users can now easily add or remove objects, and change and edit them -- adjusting just what the user wants while keeping the rest of the image as it is.

The company is set to launch an "Edit with AI" button next month, which can be used to further fine-tune images.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor