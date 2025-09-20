Meta, Amazon urge H-1B employees to return to US ahead of $100,000 Visa fee deadline

New Delhi, Sep 20 Tech giants Meta and Amazon have instructed employees holding H-1B and H-4 visas to refrain from international travel and, if already abroad, to return to the United States immediately, as a new $100,000 visa fee rule takes effect on September 21.

Companies and immigration lawyers warn that if skilled foreign workers and their families do not re-enter the country before the rule comes into effect, they may be left stranded abroad. US President Donald Trump signed the order on Friday, which imposes a $100,000 fee on H-1B visa petitions and supplements.

According to media reports, Amazon urged US employees to stay in the country, sending internal emails, until more information is available. The tech firm also advised employees currently working abroad to return by Saturday midnight.

Similar instructions have been issued by Meta, which advises H-1B and H-4 holders to remain in the US for a minimum of two weeks and asks those who are overseas to think about returning within 24 hours.

The tech sector, which mainly depends on the H-1B programme to hire skilled workers, many of whom are from India, has been rocked by the abrupt fee increase. Additionally, Microsoft has issued internal guidelines advising staff members to refrain from travelling "for the foreseeable future."

The decision has drawn criticism from immigration experts who claim that it essentially bars foreign professionals unless businesses are prepared to pay an exorbitant premium.

Employers in the United States may employ foreign nationals in "speciality occupations," especially those related to technology and engineering, under the H-1B visa programme.

Concerns are being raised throughout Silicon Valley and beyond by Trump's proclamation, which represents the programme's steepest cost increase in history.

With the deadline now less than a day away, companies and employees alike are racing against the clock to avoid disruptions that could leave thousands stranded and separated from their jobs and families.

