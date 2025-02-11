Meta Layoffs: Mark Zuckerberg-Owned Company To Cut Over 3,000 Jobs From Today Across Globe

Mark Zuckerberg-owned firm Meta to cut not less than 3,000 jobs worldwide starting from today, February 11, 2025, to hire AI talent or machine learning engineers, said Facebook and Instagram parent company in its latest internal memos sent to employees on Friday, February 10.

An email received from Meta said that the affected employees will receive severance packages. Meta CEO had warned earlier about the 5% layoffs from the workforce which about 3,600 workers will be cut. The layoffs also affected employees who are least performing and will make room for qualified AI engineers amid completion in the market generative AI, like ChatGPT-owned OPenAI.

Also Read | Google Maps Renames 'Gulf of Mexico' to 'Gulf of America' in US.

Meta will restructure its workforce while hiring artificial intelligence expertise. According to reports, those laid off in the U.S. will receive severance packages, including 16 weeks of salary, increased by an additional two weeks for each year of service.

Janelle Gale, Meta's head of people, said that notices in the US, were expected to be sent by Monday at 5 am local time. Workers in Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands will be exempt from the layoffs “due to local regulations", while employees in over a dozen other countries across Europe, Asia, and Africa will receive their notifications between February 11 and February 18, the memo mentioned.