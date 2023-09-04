Meta purges over 21 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Insta in India in July

New Delhi, Sep 4 Meta said that it took down over 15.8 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 5.9 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram in India in July.

Between July 1-31, Facebook received 3,200 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and said that it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 5,392 cases.

These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues etc, Meta said in its monthly report in compliance with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

"Of the other 25,306 reports where specialised review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 5,392 reports in total. The remaining 19,914 reports were reviewed but may not have been actioned," Meta added.

On Instagram, the company received 20,146 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism.

"Of these, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 5,102 cases," it informed.

Of the other 15,044 reports where specialized review was needed, Meta reviewed content and took action on 4,635 reports in total.

The remaining 10,409 reports were reviewed but may not have been actioned.

Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

"We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) we take action on for going against our standards. Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning," said Meta.

In the month of June, Meta took down over 21.8 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 5.9 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram.

