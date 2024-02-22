Meta testing cross-posting feature from FB to Threads

San Francisco, Feb 22 Meta has started testing a cross-posting feature that would allow users to post from Facebook to Threads.

It's a same feature that users have been using for a long time to post Stories and Reels on both Facebook and Instagram at the same time.

The tech giant confirmed about the test to TechCrunch, saying that it is limited to iOS and does not include the European Union (EU). The feature will let users share both text and link posts from Facebook to Threads.

The addition of this feature could simplify the process for content creators who frequently post photos or other media with text updates.

In 2021, Facebook launched the capability to cross-post to Instagram, after the previous ability to cross-post Stories across the two platforms.

Meanwhile, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerburg has announced that the company is testing a new "trending topics" feature on Threads that will allow users to see what kinds of conversations are trending on the platform.

The company is initially rolling out the test for users in the US and will roll out in more countries and languages once it is ready.

"Rolling out a small test of today's top topics on Threads in the US. We'll roll it out in more countries and languages once we get it tuned up," Zuckerberg said in a Threads post.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor