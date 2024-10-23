Meta's 'Build with AI Summit' in Bengaluru: Unlocking India's ecosystem through open-source innovation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 23 : The Tech giant Meta on Wednesday hosted a 'Build with AI Summit' in Bengaluru. The event highlights a thriving developer ecosystem, combined with a rapidly growing talent pool, is setting the stage for a revolution in AI-powered digital transformation.

The summit emphasized recognising the immense potential of India's digital ecosystem, which is poised to lead the charge in AI adoption and integration across sectors. Open-source models will fuel this evolution while also enabling developers, educational institutions, government agencies and enterprises to build cost-effective, scalable solutions tailored to India's unique challenges.

It also focuses on the usage of Open-source models that will enable developers, educational institutions, government agencies and enterprises to build cost-effective, scalable solutions tailored to India's unique challenges.

Meta organized an AI Hackathon to empower developers and propel the future of innovation using Meta Llama's open platform. With over 1,500+ registrations, more than 350 proposals and 90+ participating teams, CurePharmaAI, CivicFix, and evAIssment emerged as winners, with a special mention to SheBuilds - an all-women team. Participants also had the chance to submit their proposals for the Llama Impact Grants, with potential funding of up to USD 100K and USD 500K, under the regional track and global track respectively.

Yann LeCun, VP and Chief AI Scientist at Meta said, "Meta's vision for AI is deeply intertwined with the principles of open-source, allowing us to tap into a global pool of creativity and innovation. From inference optimization to advancements in natural language processing, the open-source community consistently surprises us with breakthroughs. We hope to build AI systems that not only empower individuals but also drive societal transformation, creating a shared AI infrastructure that reflects the world's diversity in languages, cultures, and values."

"India holds immense potential in shaping the future of AI, not just in product development but also in cutting-edge research. With its rich talent pool and vibrant tech ecosystem, India is already making significant strides," he added

Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President and Head, Meta India added, "At Meta, we believe in India's potential to lead the way in AI, just as it did with mobile internet. We're deeply intertwined with India's growth story, from partnering with government agencies to enabling millions of small businesses to scale. AI's breakthroughs are giving us the tools to solve problems once thought impossible, and India's readiness to embrace open-source AI is fueling this transformation. With our Llama models and AI assistants like Meta AI, we're confident India will be at the forefront of this AI revolution, driving growth, innovation, and digital transformation across industries."

Meta collaborated with IndiaAI and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) last year to advance AI research and development, and with NLSIU and IIT Bombay on a project with the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) to leverage LLMs for legal reforms, building a citizen-centric chatbot and decision-assist tools for consumer law. It has also partnered with the Andhra Pradesh state government to enhance public service delivery using Meta's WhatsApp Business Solution and open-source gen AI like Llama.

Likewise, KissanAI has launched Dhenu Llama 3, an AI model tailored for Indian farmers. Built on Llama 3 8B architecture, it is optimized for agricultural tasks and supports voice and text inputs.

The Meta's open-source models are also being used in education-focused initiatives such as Arivihan, India's first fully automated online learning platform. Powered by Llama models, Arivihan generates personalized lecture scripts and answers to over 100,000 students' queries. Additionally, AI4Bharat and startups such as Sarvam AI are advancing AI for Indic languages, creating Hindi LLMs while operating under limited resources.

Meta with leading Indian companies like Infosys and PwC India demonstrates how open-source AI is being scaled for enterprise solutions. Leveraging Meta's Llama stack, Infosys is advancing AI adoption across industries and launching a Meta Center of Excellence (COE) to accelerate enterprise AI integration and foster talent to create industry-specific use cases and promote open-source contributions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor