Michael Dell thanks Musk for ‘inspiring' tour of Tesla gigafactory in Texas

San Francisco, Feb 10 Michael Dell, Chairman and CEO Dell Technologies, on Saturday said he visited tesla’s gigafactory in Texas along with its CEO Elon Musk.

Dell posted a picture of him standing with Musk on X (formerly Twitter), with the newly-launched Cybertruck in the background.

“Thanks Elon Musk for the most impressive and inspiring tour of Tesla Giga Texas,” Dell wrote.

Musk replied: “Good to see you”.

A follower commented: “So, when are you getting a Cybertruck? Just imagine it driving in Austin with a Dell logo on the side.”

“Now you just need to make a Cybertruck-inspired Alienware computer,” another X user wrote.

Tesla reported $7.9 billion in net income and $25.2 billion in revenue during the fourth quarter of 2023, a 3 per cent growth from the same quarter last year.

The electric car company registered a record delivery of 1.8 million EVs in 2023.

Tesla, however, cautioned that the growth of its vehicle sales “may be notably lower” in 2024 as it prepares to launch a new vehicle platform for cheaper EVs.

The company is now focused on bringing the next generation platform to market as quickly as it can, with the plan to start production at Gigafactory Texas.

“This platform will revolutionise how vehicles are manufactured,” said Tesla.

At Gigafactory Texas, it began production of the Cybertruck and delivered the first units to customers recently.

