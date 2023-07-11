Microsoft announces job cuts beyond the 10,000 global layoffs

Microsoft has recently implemented another round of job cuts, resulting in the layoff of 276 employees, with a focus on customer service, support, and sales teams. These job cuts extend beyond the 10,000 global layoffs previously announced by Microsoft on January 18, according to reports from Geek Wire. The majority of the layoffs, which were executed in Washington State, will affect 210 workers in Microsoft's Bellevue and Redmond offices, with an additional 66 virtual staffers also impacted, as stated in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN).

It appears that the cuts primarily targeted customer support and sales positions across various teams within the company. In a statement, a Microsoft spokesperson addressed the situation, stating that organizational and workforce adjustments are a routine aspect of managing their business. “We will continue to prioritise and invest in strategic growth areas for our future and in support of our customers and partners,” the spokesperson said in a statement. The report points out that it is quite unusual for Microsoft (or rather any big tech company) to trim its workforce just a week after the start of its 2024 fiscal year. "Meanwhile, former Microsoft employees are taking to LinkedIn to look for new jobs. A former technical trainer, Regina Chen writes, "As many of you may have heard, Microsoft recently announced a round of layoffs affecting a number of employees. While this news can be disheartening for those directly impacted, it also presents an opportunity for my growth and transformation. Change is an inevitable part of our professional lives."