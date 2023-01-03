Microsoft claims to have no idea when 'CoD' game released

San Francisco, Jan 3 Microsoft's lawyers have claimed that they have no idea why the 'Call of Duty game' is special and when it came out.

On Twitter, Matt Stoller, author of 'Goliath: The 100-Year War Between Monopoly Power and Democracy' book, posted Microsoft's 37-page reply to the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) lawsuit seeking to block the Activision Blizzard deal, reports The Verge.

"Microsoft avers that it lacks knowledge or information sufficient to form a belief as to the truth of the allegations concerning industry perceptions of 'Call of Duty' and 'Call of Duty's' original release date," the page mentioned.

"Or as to the truth of the allegations concerning 'Call of Duty's' launch and typical release schedule and the resources and budget Activision allocates to Call of Duty, including the number of studios that work on 'Call of Duty'," it added.

In January last year, the tech giant had announced that it would spend $68.7 billion to acquire leading video game developer Activision Blizzard, mentioning how it would get "iconic franchises" including 'Call of Duty', 'Warcraft' and 'Candy Crush' for that fee, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, FTC had sued Microsoft from acquiring Activision Blizzard and its blockbuster game 'Call of Duty' for $69 billion.

The FTC had said that the deal, the largest ever in the video gaming industry, would enable the tech giant to suppress competitors to its Xbox gaming consoles and its rapidly growing subscription content and cloud-gaming business.

