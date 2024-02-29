Microsoft introduces image upscaling tech for games co-developed with Nvidia, AMD

San Francisco, Feb 29 Microsoft has introduced a new Windows API - DirectSR, that will enable game developers to seamlessly integrate AI-enabled super-resolution upscaling features from Nvidia, AMD, and Intel.

In a blog post, Microsoft programme manager Joshua Tucker discussed the DirectSR API, which he believes will bridge the gap between video games and super-resolution technologies, providing a more efficient and scalable experience across different hardware.

"We’re thrilled to announce DirectSR, our new API designed in partnership with GPU hardware vendors to enable seamless integration of Super Resolution (SR) into the next generation of games," Tucker said.

"This API enables multi-vendor SR through a common set of inputs and outputs, allowing a single code path to activate a variety of solutions, including Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, and Intel XeSS," he added.

Super Resolution is a cutting-edge technique that improves the resolution and visual quality in games. The tech giant said that the new API will be available soon in the Agility SDK as a public preview, enabling developers to test it out and provide feedback.

Meanwhile, Microsoft's Vice Chair and President Brad Smith has announced that the company will expand its artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure in Spain via an investment of $2.1 billion in the next two years.

