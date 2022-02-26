Microsoft is testing Quick Settings Bluetooth device list for Windows 11 Insiders

Microsoft is rolling out its test build of Windows 11 to its Insiders and the update promises to make Bluetooth devices easier to access.

As per The Verge, Windows 11 Build 22563 will surface a list of Bluetooth devices right into the Quick Settings menu of the taskbar, complete with visible battery levels for supported devices.

This new Bluetooth list allows users to connect to new devices and disconnect to current devices without having to open the full Bluetooth settings menu. It takes a small cue from the way Windows 11's Quick Settings already handles Wi-Fi networks or selecting an audio source.

This is the latest update to come to Windows 11 after just recently bringing new touch gestures and Start menu folders. Bluetooth has been a bit of a sticking point for Windows, often being a bit clunky in its interface -- especially if you switch between a bunch of Bluetooth devices.

Microsoft started making big improvements to Bluetooth usability back in Windows 10, though it's taken time to do things like enable quicker, more effortless pairing and add AAC support. This next build of Windows 11 may seem like a small quality-of-life improvement, though it can go a long way toward making Bluetooth connections a smaller pain point for Windows machines.

However, being part of the Windows Insiders testing program doesn't guarantee this new feature rolls out right away -- or even at all.

