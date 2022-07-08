Microsoft now allows up to 10 'co-organiser' on Teams

New Delhi, July 8 With an aim to make hybrid work easy and simple for users, tech giant Microsoft on Friday introduced four new features to Teams, including a new "co-organiser" role.

The company said that organisers can share control by assigning the new "co-organiser" role to up to 10 meeting attendees. "Co-organisers have most of the same capabilities as the organiser, including management of Meeting Options," the company said in a statement.

Limitations of the co-organiser role include an inability to create and manage breakout rooms, manage meeting recordings, and view or download attendance reports.

Organisers can add co-organisers through Meeting Options. Only invitees within the same tenant as the organiser are eligible for the co-organiser role.

Other new features let users customise meeting invites with multi-language support. With this feature, you can customise meeting invites to include the languages with which your users are most familiar and comfortable.

Customise meeting invites with multi-language support' enables administrators to display the join information in meeting invitations in up to two languages across all email platforms.

With the new update, IT administrators can now disable chat write access for non-federated users and unauthenticated users who join Teams meetings through a shared link.

"This provides an added layer of security, for all organisations. Disable the chat write access via PowerShell," the company said.

"You can also do this through the admin portal under - Chat in Meetings - policy - Turn it on for everyone but anonymous users. This setting can be applied to a subset or all tenant users," it added.

Once this is set by an IT administrator, a meeting organiser cannot override this setting through meeting options.

