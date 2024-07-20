Microsoft outage gave seizure to automotive supply chain: Musk

New Delhi, July 20 Hitting hard at Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, tech billionaire Elon Musk has said that the mega Windows outage “gave a seizure to the automotive supply chain”.

Although systems at his companies Tesla, SpaceX and X social media platform were working, several of Tesla's suppliers were badly hit by the Crowdstrike-Microsoft outage.

“We just deleted Crowdstrike from all our systems, so no rollouts at all,” said Musk.

“Unfortunately, many of our suppliers and logistics companies use it,” he added.

In the latest update, CrowdStrike said it is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts.

“As CrowdStrike continues to work with customers and partners to resolve this incident, our team has written a technical overview of today’s events. We will continue to update our findings as the investigation progresses,” George Kurtz, President and CEO of CrowdStrike, said on X on Saturday.

The global outage of the US tech giant Microsoft affected millions of users across the world, including in India, where airlines and airport services were majorly hit.

Millions of Microsoft Windows users experienced the ‘Blue Screen of Death’ error that caused their computers to shut down or restart.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor