Microsoft Teams suffers mega outage, company says fixing

New Delhi, Jan 27 Microsoft Teams experienced a mega outage in several parts of the world, and the company saw “significant improvements or full remediation in many of the Teams features affected by this incident” after hours.

The spike in problem reported by DownDetector suggested that Teams outage, which started Friday evening, went on till early Saturday morning.

The company identified “a networking issue impacting a portion of the Teams service,” and began failovers to resolve the problem.

“We're closely monitoring the fixes and workstreams to address any remaining impact scenarios associated with this event,” the company posted on X in its latest update.

There were reports of Teams users not being able to log into at all, while others saw missing messages, missing attachments, delays and more.

Microsoft earlier reported that “Our failover operation did not provide immediate relief to all end users in North and South America regions.”

“Our network and backend service optimisation efforts are ongoing, and we’re monitoring positive internal telemetry signals to confirm that our mitigations are effectively reducing the impact to customers,” said the company.

The company continued work to failover service traffic in all affected regions to remediate impact.

Microsoft Teams had a four-hour outage exactly a year ago.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor