Microsoft unveils next-gen AI platform to boost cybercrime investigations in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Dec 12 Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Friday unveiled ‘MahaCrimeOS AI’ here, which is a pioneering AI and Azure-powered platform for accelerating cybercrime investigations.

MahaCrimeOS AI is designed to augment officers with AI tools so they can resolve cases faster and more efficiently, combining human expertise with responsible innovation.

This initiative empowers law enforcement to accelerate cybercrime investigations and sets a new benchmark for digital safety in India, as the country faces a surge in cybercrime with over 3.6 million incidents reported in 2024 as per National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

The platform has been developed by CyberEye, innovators in cutting-edge technologies of Cyber Security and IoT and a Partner ISV of Microsoft, with the Maharashtra government’s Special Purpose Vehicle MARVEL, and Microsoft India Development Center (IDC).

Currently live in 23 Nagpur police stations, MahaCrimeOS AI was recognised by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who proposed its future expansion to all 1,100 police stations across Maharashtra.

“The vision behind creating MARVEL is to build a platform that partners with global deep-technology leaders to develop AI copilots that can fundamentally transform the way we govern. Our collaboration with Microsoft began with solving complex cybercrime challenges, but its potential is far greater,” said Fadnavis.

MahaCrimeOS AI is built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Microsoft Foundry, integrating advanced AI assistants, automated workflows, and secure cloud infrastructure.

With built-in access to India’s criminal laws through integrated AI RAG and open-source intelligence, MahaCrimeOS AI helps investigators link cases, analyze digital evidence, and respond to threats faster and more effectively.

The proposed statewide expansion—championed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis—will enable police stations across Maharashtra to digitally register and investigate cybercrimes using standardized, AI-powered workflows.

Harssh Poddar, Superintendent of Police, Nagpur Rural and CEO of MARVEL, said: “MahaCrimeOS AI is redefining how we fight cybercrime—turning complexity into clarity and speed. This platform is not just about faster investigations; it’s about building trust, setting new standards for governance, and creating a model that can scale across India.”

Ram Ganesh, Founder and CEO, CyberEye, said that by leveraging Microsoft’s technology capabilities, “we are helping law enforcement create India’s digital shield — empowering them to protect citizens faster and with confidence.”

