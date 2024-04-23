Microsoft's New AI VASA-1 Turns Mona Lisa into a Rapper (Watch Video)

A video of Rapping Monalisa is going viral on social media. Now, if you are thinking, how it is possible then lets' just thanks to Microsoft's newly announced artificial intelligence technology called VASA-1. With the help of this new AI, we can turn a photo of someone's face and a short clip of their voice into a lifelike computer-powered video.

In video that has gone viral on social media we can see Mona Lisa painting singing a rap Ane Hathaway wrote and performed on Conan O’Brien’s talk show in 2011. In that video we can see that painting's her mouth, eyes and face are moving to Paparazzi. One more video clip of Microsoft clip that went viral on social media were avtar sings and in others generated from real photos, people speak on common-place topics.

These viral videos have divided internet. While some people are enjoying this creativity on other hand some are afraid that if it goes in wrong hand, it might be threat.

Mona Lisa singing?

Microsoft's VASA-1 is thrilling yet concerning..

How would you feel if a video could speak for you without your consent? 😶 pic.twitter.com/p6kKE94qKE — SuperPractical.ai (@super_practical) April 22, 2024

However, the Microsoft researchers have addressed the risks of the new technology and stated that they will not release an online demo or product until they are certain that the technology will be used responsibly and in accordance with proper regulations.

The researchers clarified that the technology is not intended to create misleading or deceptive content. However, they acknowledged that it could potentially be misused to impersonate humans. They are against creating misleading or harmful content of real persons and are interested in using their technique to improve forgery detection.

Despite recognizing the potential for misuse, the researchers emphasized the significant positive impact of their technique. They highlighted benefits such as promoting educational equity, enhancing accessibility for individuals with communication challenges, providing companionship or therapeutic support, and more. They are committed to developing AI responsibly to advance human well-being.

The latest advancements in AI are occurring as governments worldwide are working to regulate the technology and prevent criminal misuse. An example of this is deepfake pornography, where an individual's face is digitally placed onto explicit images or videos without consent. While some U.S. states have laws against deepfakes, there is no federal legislation, and several bills have been proposed in Congress to address this issue.