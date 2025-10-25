Mini-ratna HLL Lifecare pays Rs 69.5 crore dividend to government

New Delhi, Oct 25 Mini-ratna company HLL Lifecare Limited, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Saturday paid a record dividend of Rs 69.53 crore to the government for the financial year 2024–25.

The dividend cheque was presented to Health Minister JP Nadda by Dr Anitha Thampi, Chairperson, HLL, in the presence of Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and other senior officials.

Nadda asserted that HLL is a reliable name in the field of medical services and is committed towards the national vision of accessible, affordable and quality healthcare to all.

HLL, along with its subsidiaries and Amrit pharmacies, have emerged as a key player in transforming the health sector.

In the last 10 years, over 6.7 crore people have benefited through the affordable medicines of the Amrit Pharmacies, thereby saving more than Rs 8,000 crore in terms of their out-of-pocket expenditure, the minister informed.

The financial year 2024–25 witnessed comprehensive growth across both HLL’s manufacturing and service portfolios.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 4,500 crore, reflecting a 20 per cent growth over the previous year. The company’s net worth rose significantly to Rs. 1,100 crore (as on March 31, 2025).

On a consolidated basis, including its subsidiaries — HITES, GAPL, and Lifespring Hospitals — the HLL Group recorded a total revenue of Rs 4,900 crore, marking a 19 per cent growth over the previous fiscal.

Established in 1966, HLL Lifecare Limited has evolved from addressing India’s population control challenges to becoming a multi-product, multi-service healthcare enterprise playing a pivotal role in the nation’s health sector transformation.

Through initiatives such as AMRIT Pharmacies, the company continues to make essential medicines and surgical products affordable, thereby reducing out-of-pocket expenses for patients across the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor