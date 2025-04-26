Minister Ashish Sood outlines plan to make Delhi a 'credible medical destination'

New Delhi, April 26 Delhi Minister for Home and Urban Development Ashish Sood on Saturday outlined plans to develop the national capital as a "credible medical destination".

He shared plans of Delhi Government to position the national capital as a premier global destination for medical value travel, promising regulatory reforms and infrastructure development to strengthen the city's healthcare ecosystem.

This will be achieved by developing a single-window system that will help streamline services for international patients, said Sood while speaking at FICCI's 5th Medical Value Travel Awards.

"We want to establish Delhi as a reliable and credible medical destination. The capital serves as the first point of entry for many international visitors who often travel onwards to other states for treatment. We aim to develop Delhi's own medical tourism capabilities," he added.

Sood invited industry stakeholders to collaborate with the government in developing policies for establishing hospitals, wellness centres and Ayush facilities, alongside accommodation solutions for visiting patients.

He emphasised that medical value travel has evolved beyond healthcare provision to become "a strategic term that gives new direction to India's economy, diplomacy and global influence".

Sudhanshu Pandey, Election Commissioner for Union Territories (UTs) highlighted healthcare's inclusion among the 12 champion sectors identified by the government where "India can provide leadership globally".

Pandey, who has been a former Commerce Ministry official, noted that the medical tourism sector "provides jobs, employment, recognition, soft power and above all happiness to every household whether domestic or international".

He also identified diagnostics as "a huge potential area for India" where the country's excellence could attract clients from neighbouring nations.

The FICCI Medical Value Travel Awards recognised nominations across the medical value travel and wellness sector, with 16 winners and five special jury recognition presented to organisations that have contributed significantly to establishing India as a premier medical value travel destination.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor