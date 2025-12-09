Minister reiterates resolve to ensure timely promotions of govt employees

New Delhi, Dec 9 The government on Tuesday reiterated its resolve to ensure timely promotions of employees as far as possible, in order to keep them motivated to work and perform.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh pointed out that in order to clear the stagnation of several decades piled up by the earlier UPA government, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had undertaken an exercise of mass promotions and also cleared the backlog promotions for reserved vacancies.

He met a delegation from the Central Secretariat Services (CSS) Group C Employees’ Association who submitted a detailed representation highlighting issues related to service matters, including promotions and cadre restructuring.

During the interaction, Dr Singh pointed out that large-scale promotions were undertaken across the three services — Central Secretariat Service (CSS), Central Secretariat Stenographers’ Service (CSSS) and Central Secretariat Clerical Service (CSCS).

He recalled that more than 8,000 promotions were affected on June 30, 2022 alone, and over 16,200 promotion orders have been issued between 2022 and 2024 across various grades.

The members requested for promotions among Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and employees of the Central Secretariat Clerical Service (CSCS), just as the minister’s personal intervention had earlier assured streamlining of promotions in the senior cadres.

The association also requested for early publication and implementation of the first CSCS Cadre Review, and sought structural reforms to ensure a predictable career path.

These demands were formally placed before the Minister during the meeting. Dr Singh heard the delegation and directed the concerned officials to examine the matters on priority and take expeditious steps.

The minister’s assurance of swift follow-up has raised expectations among Group C employees, for whom career progression and cadre reforms have remained long-standing concerns. Employee representatives thanked the Minister and said timely resolution of these issues would improve morale and efficiency in the Central Secretariat.

