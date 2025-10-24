Ministers, industry leaders mourn ad guru Piyush Pandey’s demise

New Delhi, Oct 24 Union Ministers and industry leaders on Friday expressed their grief over the passing away of ad guru Piyush Pandey.

Piyush Pandey, a Padma Shri recipient and architect of Indian advertising, passed away at the age of 70. He was the Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Worldwide of Ogilvy.

According to the advertising agency, he was "battling an infection that took a serious turn." His last rites will reportedly be performed at 11 am at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal called Pandey “a phenomenon in the world of advertising”.

“Truly at a loss for words to express my sadness at the demise of Padma Shri Piyush Pandey. A phenomenon in the world of advertising, his creative genius redefined storytelling, giving us unforgettable and timeless narratives,” Goyal wrote in a post on the social media platform X.

The Minister called Pandey "a friend whose brilliance shone through his authenticity, warmth, and wit... who leaves behind a deep void that will be hard to fill".

"My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. Om Shanti!” he added.

Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman also expressed sadness at the passing of Pandey.

Calling him “a titan and legend of Indian advertising”, Sitharaman said, he “transformed communication by bringing everyday idioms, earthy humour, and genuine warmth into it. His legacy will continue to inspire generations”.

Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called Pandey a “doyen of Indian advertising”.

“The creative colossus was a wonderful storyteller who communicated through metaphors reflecting everyday life and relatable emotions. His passing away is the end of an era,” he added on X.

Pandey, “was a man who left gigantic footprints on the ad industry,” said Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, on X.

More than the “campaigns he (Pandey) crafted or the brands he built”, Mahindra noted that the adguru's “hearty laugh and his irrepressible zest for life” will be the most remembered.

“He reminded us that even in the serious business of persuasion, joy and humanity must never be forgotten...Alwida, my friend. You made life richer for all of us,” Mahindra said.

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also expressed grief and called Pandey "a communication genius” and a “truly inspiring” person.

“Piyush Pandey wasn’t just an ad man -- he was one of India’s finest storytellers. He taught us that emotion is the truest language of creativity. His words made brands human, and ideas immortal. Farewell to a legend who made us feel, think, and smile,” added Former Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani, on X.

Pandey’s career was a series of iconic campaigns that became a cultural phenomenon. He helped craft one of India’s most memorable political slogans, “Ab ki baar, Modi sarkar”.

His ad portfolio includes some of the most memorable advertisements in Indian history, like 'Kuch Khaas Hai Zindagi Mein' for Cadbury Dairy Milk featuring the dancing girl, Asian Paints' 'Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai', and the cute 'ZooZoo' characters for Vodafone.

